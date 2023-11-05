Surely you have already heard about bone transmission headphones, which have been gradually gaining ground in the market in recent years, especially because although they were once quite expensive, there are now many models at bargain prices, such as the SoundPEATS RunFree Lite.

These headphones They are not inserted in the ear but are placed on the outside and transmit sound via vibrations, such as the implants used by people with hearing problems. It is an innovative system that leaves the ear completely free and avoids problems, for example if you use them when doing sports.

There are models with very high prices, but the ones we mention are surprisingly cheap bone conduction headphones: AliExpress sells them in Spain for only 18 euros, and with free shipping in just five days, since they are part of its new Choice program.

To put the figure in context, Amazon sells them for 25 euros, that is, the difference is large enough for it to be clear who offers the best conditions today.

This AliExpress category is exclusively made up of products that are already in warehouses in Spain, so delivery is very fast and without having to go through customsthat is, the price is final and all taxes are already included, such as VAT.

In addition, they have the right to local returns during the first 15 days, so the sales conditions are undoubtedly excellent, on par with any other Spanish online store, but also with prices that have little to envy the AliExpress catalog in China.

Bluetooth 5.3 and excellent battery

The features of these SoundPEATS RunFree Lite are very good despite being so cheap. Although the design is practically identical to that of all other headphones in this class, since the way the sound is conducted does not allow us to be very imaginative, it boasts other things.

For example, Bluetooth 5.3, the most advanced standard that can now be found in wireless headphones, a notable improvement not only in connection stability, but also in battery consumption.

Perhaps this is the reason why the autonomy is so good, about 17 hours in most cases, which is not bad at all and surpasses almost all wireless headphones, at least the True Wireless type, which are the most common right now.

