The American actor Timothy Olyphant he was cast to play a mysterious role in the TV series Alienlinked to the successful franchise of the same name.

It is not yet entirely clear what role Olyphant will play. Nonetheless, the Deadline journalist who reported the news spoke about the character of Kirsha synth who should act as a mentor to the future star of the series, Sydney Chandler.

Olyphant is best known for his performances in two other top-rated series, Justified e Fargo. The latter – based on the Cohen brothers’ classic of the same name – saw the screenwriter among the creative ranks Noah Hawleywho in addition to taking up the role of script writer, will also be director of this new series.

The father of Alien, the director Ridley Scott – of which we remember the last cinematic effort on Napoleon – will act as executive producer for the TV series.

Alien is produced by the TV channel FX. The work had already begun in July 2023but they had to stop due to the SAG-AFTRA strike which hit Hollywood over the summer. Filming will continue in 2024 in Thailand.

So far, what is known for sure about this future new product of the franchise is a part of the cast and a hint of the plot. Olyphant and Chandler will be joined by actors such as Alex Lauther (Black Mirror), Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) and Essie Davies (The Babadook). The story will be set on Earth in a time before the original Alien film.