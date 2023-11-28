The future of the Alien franchise depends on what is to come. And that is why they have now explained the timeline of the new film.

They have clarified the timeline of the new Alien movie. Romulus star Cailee Spaeny revealed at the Gotham Awards that the next film directed by Fede Álvarez will fit between the first and second installments of the franchise. Cailee Spaeny highlighted the collaboration of the original team of James Cameron’s Aliens in the creation of the xenomorphs in the new film. She has also expressed her excitement at being able to work with people who have been linked to the saga for decades.

The original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott and released in 1979, and James Cameron’s sequel in 1986, were the initial milestones of the science fiction franchise. Cailee Spaeny praised the original design and the influence of Sigourney Weaver, highlighting his admiration for the franchise and its iconic protagonist. It seems that they have returned to the origins, both in aesthetics and in the space-time line. As we say, it will be between the first and the second film. And this is great news.

The premiere of ‘Romulus’ will be a great milestone for the franchise

20th Century Fox

Alien: Romulus is presented as a standalone story, with no direct connection to Ripley’s character. Plot details are still being kept under wraps. Although director Fede Álvarez shared an image of a Facehugger holding a clapperboard during the saga’s anniversary. Which hints at his participation in the production. But, wow, we all expected this.

The cast of Alien: Romulus includes Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez co-writes and directs the film with Rodo Sayagues. Ridley Scott, director of the original, as well as Prometheus and Covenant, will be the producer along with Michael Pruss. Its premiere is scheduled for August 16, 2024.. Let’s hope the proposal is worth it.

