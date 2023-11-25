loading…

President Aljazair Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Foto/anadolu

ALJIR – The UN Security Council suffers from “total paralysis” over the siege of Palestine and the continued suffering of the Palestinian people at the hands of Israel.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirmed this on Friday (24/11/2023), reported by Anadolu Agency.

“The Israeli settlement occupation does not care about the UN Security Council, does not pay any attention to what it says, does not take the slightest into account what it approves, and ignores all the duties, responsibilities and commitments it imposes,” stressed Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a speech read out at the African Union Summit in Ciudad de la Paz, Equatorial Guinea.

“Today the international community is witnessing, without any deliberate action or serious political initiative, a series of crises and conflicts accelerating,” Tebboune said in his speech, which Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf read on his behalf.

According to Tebboune, “The UN Security Council is almost completely paralyzed in light of the severe crisis affecting the collective security system in the world.”

Tebboune said, “The Palestinian people are experiencing a real tragedy that is getting worse day by day due to the inability of our comprehensive international system to prevent the Israeli occupation from committing its crimes and stop violations of the rules of international law.”

Israel last month launched a major military campaign against the Gaza Strip following cross-border attacks by Hamas.

Israel has killed 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the region. The official death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.

(she)