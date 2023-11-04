loading…

President Aljazair Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Foto/AP

ALJIR – The Algerian parliament unanimously authorized President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to take a stand against Israel’s military operations in the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Thursday (2/11/2023).

According to the Arab news agency Al Bawaba, all members of parliament voted to allow Tebboune to support Gaza.

This move makes Algeria the second Arab country to officially declare its support for Palestine in the conflict.

Yemen’s Houthi government declared its support for Palestine on Tuesday and announced it had launched drones and missiles against Israel.

This action occurred when Israeli troops carried out ground operations against Hamas, the militant group responsible for the October 7, 2023 attack that killed 1,400 Israelis.

The local Palestinian Authority estimated the death toll in Gaza at 9,000 on Thursday, amid fears of a wider regional conflict.

The Israel-Hamas fighting has sparked a wave of pro-Palestinian protests in North African countries, including Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Morocco.

Last month, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf urged the international community to support Palestine and take immediate action to end Israeli “aggression” and relaunch the peace process.

The National People’s Assembly (APN) in the North African country held a special session on Thursday in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom and independence, and became the first to do so, according to a statement from the Palestinian Embassy in Algiers.