At the beginning they remembered the Brancaleone army, and the comparison does not seem irreverent: in the role of the leader who belonged to Vittorio Gassman there is the expert Antonio, while the others were almost all experiencing traveling across the border for the first time, moreover expected from many sections of tough off-road.

And then the destination was not Jerusalem: the objective instead is Algeria, with its Erg, the great sea of ​​dunes which for those accustomed to seeing the salty expanse of the Tyrrhenian Sea every day appears like a new and mysterious world, stimulating and intriguing, to explore and experience kilometer after kilometre.

Thus, the cheerful, noisy and numerous brigade (19 motorbikes, with assistance van in tow) from Salerno landed by ferry in Tunis, the starting point of an eight-stage tour for a full immersion in the most iconic landscapes of Africa northern, the contact with the dangers of the sandy slopes, the rough approach to the stony ones, the mirage of an oasis where you can rest your joints at the end of a day in the saddle, perhaps in the cool of a natural swimming pool in the shade of a palm grove.

With the majority of bikes equally divided between BMW GS 1220/1250 and Yamaha Tenerè 700, Standing out in the group were individual presences such as a BMW 750 GS, a Ducati Multistrada 1260, the KTM Super Adventure 1290 flanked by the 790R, a Triumph Tiger 1200, up to a Husqvarna 701 and an Aprilia Tuareg 660.

Ten days are enough to transform a heterogeneous group into a compact and cohesive team, than from unforeseen events such as the cover-up of the motorbike which few people escaped provides an opportunity for mutual help and solidarity on the road, leading to the birth of friendships that are initially shy and elusive and then prove to be solid once they return to the reassuring protection of their homes.

Ten intense days, between excruciating dawns, fiery sunsets, starry skies like never seen before, to discover that on the other side of the sea, separated from our coasts by an arm of a few miles of sea, there are lands that offer intense emotions and that you don’t need to speak the same language to get along with those who live there; indeed, we surprisingly discover that even in Tunisia there is a pizzeria called Positano and that all you need to munch together is a drum, a guitar and a few hectoliters of good beer.

And so those who at the start appeared timid and perhaps even intimidated by the undertaking that awaited them, upon their return they became expert and seasoned explorers of the desert, with faces hardened by the implacable sun, the motorbikes marked by the sand that had crept in everywhere and with their eyes still flashing the absolute colors that can only be seen in those places: strong, intense, dazzling, in addition to the unique and characteristic smells.

An epidemic of Africa sickness has been reported near Salerno: that feeling of sudden nostalgia that comes over those who have stepped on its soil and now feel the strong need, the irrepressible internal need to return, the vibration of a deja vu that leaves you speechless.

Modern medicine has not yet found an effective remedy for this pathology: the only solution is to leave quickly, before the date reserve runs out…