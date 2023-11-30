Less than 300 kilometers away from the Algerian capital, afforestation operations are being carried out in the state of M’Sila at an accelerated pace, and the aim of these operations is to prevent the sand dunes from crossing the Atlas mountain chain and the sands of the Sahara desert reaching the Mediterranean Sea.

Open workshops are part of the Algerian authorities’ project to rehabilitate the Green Dam, with an expansion capacity of one million hectares, affecting 13 governorates along a strip of 1,500 kilometers.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the governor of forests in the state of M’sila, Amer Muhammad, said that the state is considered almost the gateway to the desert, and it is the crossing point between the High Atlas and the Saharan Atlas. This is why the state of M’sila has benefited from this program, and it ranks second after the state of Djelfa in terms of the area of ​​the dam. Green is therefore given great importance.

According to official statistics, about 10 percent of the area of ​​Algeria is threatened by desertification, and since the country has been affected by climate changes in the past few years, represented by water scarcity or torrential rains, and the outbreak of major fires in forests, in addition to the loss of thousands of hectares of vegetation and forest cover, this has made it It was decided to implement the project by choosing trees that adapt to these changes, while facilitating their exploitation as wealth by the population.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, farmers say that this initiative comes to preserve agricultural lands and crops, calling on the authorities to provide artesian water wells to preserve these trees.

It is noteworthy that the rehabilitation of the Green Dam, which was launched in the early 1970s, will this time be based on a new approach divided into 3 areas: forests, pastures, and agricultural areas, a natural landmark whose time limit was set at eight years, while avoiding being limited to planting one type of tree as happened in the past. Aleppo pine.

The green areas in the Green Dam area have shrunk by about 50 percent over the past four decades due to climate change factors, which has resulted in a decline in the country’s forest area from 5 million hectares to about 3 million, according to specialists.