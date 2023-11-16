Magaly Chavez already sued Alfredo Adame for moral damage, after she publicly said that the young woman was a transsexual woman, and this Friday the first hearing was held to which the driver did not appear, despite having been notified, however, the model says she is confident that the law will favor her, since she has the evidence to support that the statements of her ex partner only They are insults.

The former host of “Hoy” once again draws the attention of the spotlight, after his ex-girlfriend, the influencer Magaly Chávez, announced in “Let the joy come” that on Friday, October 10, the hearing for the lawsuit he filed against Adame took place and although he was notified He did not attend the legal procedure, where it was ruled that he cannot approach the young woman, nor can I mention her name.

According to Magaly, who had a romantic relationship with the actor in 2022, she is seeking to reach the ultimate consequences so that Adame faces responsibility for the harm he committed, because although he initially declared that he had it without Be careful what the driver could say about her, to date, he expressed that He does not rule out the possibility of seeking psychological help for all the emotional conflicts that his courtship caused him.

“We want to do everything necessary for this person to pay, I want him to be punished for what he said, because he has defamed me, so if I don’t see him in jail, at least I want to see him in a psychiatrist, no There could be a person like that out there as if nothing had happened, who doesn’t pay for the consequences and I don’t mind saying that maybe, later on, I’ll need a psychologist because this is something you can’t handle on your own,” she said.

However, Chávez is sure that the lawsuit will be in her favor, which is why she is very enthusiastic and eager to move forward with the process, since she has the greatest evidence that proves that the actor is lying; his birth certificate.

“We are going for more so that I am calm, so that my people around me are calm because it is not just me, it reaches directly the people who love me the most, so I will always take care of the people I love the most.”

According to the information that the model provided to the morning newspaper, Adame will have to appear for a new hearing next Wednesday, November 22.

It was in August 2022 when Alfredo Adame assured that Magaly had deceived him, making him believe that she was a woman by birth, when in reality she had made the gender transition, however, the driver did not have any valid argument to reach that resolution, Since, as the two declared, they never had sexual relations, although he highlighted that on one occasion, Chávez asked him to buy him a package of feminine towels that he did not end up using, which generated suspicions in the famous man.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel.

MF

Themes

Alfredo Adame Actor-Actress

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions