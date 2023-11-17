Nowadays you can also go to Alfa Romeo for an SUV… Or two, because in their current range of three models, most of them are higher on their legs. Then you can discuss whether that fits within a brand like Alfa Romeo, or you can simply order an Alfa Romeo SUV that omits all its SUV features.

Like a Giulietta successor

This is the Tributo Italiano series, which the company claims is the first globally available special edition that covers the complete Alfa Romeo range. You can order the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale in it, although there are a few restrictions. For example, you have to love black, perforated leather with red stitching, the darkened trim parts can be taken or left and the black-lacquered roof is a mandatory feature. Moreover, you can only get the Tributi Italiani in the Verde Montreal, Bianco Alfa or Rosso Alfa to symbolize the colors of the Italian flag, but in our opinion that is not the most striking thing about the look of this special edition.

If you look at the SUVs in this guise — the Stelvio and Tonale — you will see that they omit their usual black crossover adornment. Instead, the bottoms of the bumpers, the side skirts and the wheel arch edges have simply been painted in body color, making the Tonale in particular suddenly look like the Giulietta successor that we never got. To further emphasize the sportiness, the Tributo Italiano models are also only available with their more powerful engines. So count on the 280 hp petrol engine or the 210 hp diesel engine for the Giulia and Stelvio, and a choice of the 1.5 hybrid with 160 hp or the plug-in with 280 hp for the Tonale. We don’t yet know what you have to pay for it.