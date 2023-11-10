Changing path by taking the opposite one is inevitable. Alfa Romeo Racing, which from next year will return to being called Sauber while waiting to change its name again in 2026 with the arrival of Audi, has no other choice.

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is preparing to experience the last 2 events of the year, namely the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Swiss team sadly occupying the penultimate position in the Constructors’ World Championship ahead of only Haas F1.

16 points scored so far by Alfa Romeo compared to 21 by AlphaTauri which has been on the rise over the last few races and 28 by Williams, now uncatchable barring sensational results in the United States or Abu Dhabi. A clear signal made even more evident by the overtaking of the Faenza team, which returned to the limelight thanks to the latest updates which led Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda to change gear.

The C43, although it abandoned the belly concept adopted last year by all Ferrari-powered teams, did not give the required signals. For this reason in Hinwil they decided to embark on a new path, thus avoiding evolving the current single-seater to create a completely different one also thanks to the arrival of James Key.

The former McLaren technical director arrived in Switzerland after the reshuffle that took place this summer in Woking. A reorganization that had the scent of revolution after the unsuccessful start to the season, followed by the prodigious comeback that led it to be the second reference team after Red Bull not in general classification, but in performance.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Alfa Romeo team principal, took stock of the decisions taken regarding the 2024 single-seater since Key’s arrival: “James started working with us from the first week of September and has already contributed to the design of the team car next season”.

“We completely reviewed the project of the car together with him and thanks to his experience we were able to thoroughly analyze all the areas, making decisions in this regard. So next year’s car will not be an evolution of this one, because we think it has some limits in the concept and we cannot evolve it further. For this reason we will have a completely new car, from the chassis to the suspension. All the components in all areas.”

“Clearly it’s easy to identify the problems, but then you have to be able to fix them. So we are working very hard and our group is growing. We have new staff who are joining us, so they will help evolve the car for next season. But the real we will have an answer next year, in Bahrain, when we see the results of the work we are doing today”.

Alunni Bravi still has great confidence in its drivers. In his opinion, the weak point is to be found only in this season’s car: “If we are able to provide a high-performance car to our drivers, I am sure that they will be able to bring home the results we expect. It is really a question of giving them a competitive machine”.

“There are no problems with our drivers. They have experience and we have seen that they know how to score points when they have a competitive car in their hands. The point is to have it, we need more performance in every condition, on every type of track, with every situation the tires and each component are in. It was our main problem this year. Too many ups and downs and little consistency throughout the season”, concluded the Alfa Romeo team principal.

