Sauber is about to close the Alfa Romeo cycle, waiting to begin its transformation into Audi. The Hinwil team maintained the Las Vegas livery, but did not give up on bringing the latest technical innovations that were introduced at the front.

The technical director, James Key, who arrived at the end of the summer from McLaren, has begun to work on the concept of the C43, bringing some solutions that could be finalized next year. In particular, we will see the debut of a completely new front wing in all its component elements.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43 detail of the new side bulkhead

The main profile will no longer be characterized by the spoon under the nose and the flap elements are newly designed, as is the side bulkhead with a clear objective: to increase the out wash effect to push the flow outside the front wheel and move the turbulence generated by the moving wheel away from the car body.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43 detail of the rake with the sensors behind the front wheels

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43 detail of the rake on the sides of the bonnet

Giorgio Piola’s images also show us the rakes full of sensors that have been mounted in some key points of the car: the largest one can be seen behind the front wheels, but they can also be observed on the sides of the bonnet, in an area that influences the efficiency of the rear wing and the beam wing.

