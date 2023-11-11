The tandem that Anabel Alonso and Gonzalo Miró have formed in Password is giving us unique moments. Although on occasion they have made mistakes and have not been able to help the contestants win money, they have done everything possible to try to mentally connect with them.

Gonzalo Miró has introduced us to a new contestant: Alexandre. The psychologist just became a father just a few days ago and everyone has taken the opportunity to congratulate him. His little one is only 17 days old!

Another of Alexandre’s hobbies, apart from cooking, are crafts. The contestant told Cristina Pedroche that she has prepared many of Dabiz Muñoz’s recipes and that is why she wanted to bring you a little surprise: A doll of her husband!

“It is made with clay and with a lot of love,” Alexandre assured. Cristina Pedroche has been left speechless! We are convinced that she will have found a good place to place it in her house. Play the video and relive the moment!