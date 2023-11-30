In recent times, technology has advanced in a surprising way, phones with facial identification, voice recognition and even fingerprints. Globalization has driven technological advances and has also allowed for a greater scope of products and an exchange of information worldwide.

Furthermore, technology has generated a positive impact on daily life, as it makes some of the activities we do every day easier, and it has also brought positive benefits in issues such as education and access to information, so that in daily life activities are carried out in a simpler way.

Technology and artificial intelligence It has generated an impact on society, which is currently part of our daily lives and has become an important part of human development, however it can generate negative impacts if they are not used responsibly.

Such a case was that of a child in Brazilbecause it went viral since a video was circulating where the little boy asks the Alexa smart speaker for help to do his math homework.

In a whisper, the little boy asks, “Alexa, how much is 55 minus 43,” with the intention that his mother will not find out that he was asking the smart speaker for help. The surprising thing was that Alexa He responded in the same way as the little one, that’s right, between whispers, what surprised Internet users. We leave you the video here.

