November 7, 2023

Season to throw away for the Honda rider

Alex Rins will remember the 2023 MotoGP season as the unluckiest of his career, despite the success achieved in Texas last April 16th. The Catalan Honda rider has in fact made his absence official for the weekends in Malaysia and Qatar and can only aim to return on the last weekend of the championship, that of Valencia.

Rins, in his first season with Honda after six years as a Suzuki representative, has only completed four Grand Prix and six Sprint races. In between the very serious injury at Mugello, with the breaking of the tibia and fibula, and the new stop (after racing in Indonesia) at the Australian weekend, after which a new operation on the right leg became necessary.

The Honda centaur, as for the other GPs in which he was absent, will be replaced in Sepang and Lusail by Iker Lecuona, who had already raced in his place at the weekends of Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Barcelona.

©Getty Images