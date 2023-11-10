Alex Marquez has turned 27, he is Marc’s brother but at the same time, like and more than Luca Marini, in some ways, he is a very fast rider, one of the best in the world. Twice world champion in the minor classes, a pole, a victory in the Sprint and three podiums in long races are his palmares so far.

A lot of stuff, which if his surname wasn’t Marquez, would make him the idol of any family member. A bit the same situation as Luca Marini: we asked Alex to account, has he ever spoken about this with Marini? How do you feel about this situation?

And again: are you looking for a house in Romagna after your brother’s engagement?

But there is also the bike and its 2023 season, what rating does Marquez junior give? And how to improve? What would be his ideal track?