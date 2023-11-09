Alejo Vidal-Quadras, founder of the Spanish far-right party Vox, was shot in the face while walking down a street in Madrid on Thursday afternoon. Vidal-Quadras was immediately transferred to hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition: he appears to have only suffered a wound in the jaw area.

According to initial reconstructions, around 1.30pm Vidal-Quadras was approached in Calle Núñez de Balboa by two people on a motorbike, who had their faces covered by helmets: one of the two apparently got off and shot the politician in the face, and then get back on the motorbike and escape together with the other person. The two people are wanted by the police, and at the moment no hypotheses have been put forward as to the motives for the attack.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras is 78 years old and was born in Barcelona, ​​and had previously been a member of the People’s Party of Catalonia, the Catalan division of Spain’s main conservative party, for many years. He left in 2014 to found Vox, of which he was the first president. Between 1999 and 2014 he was also a European parliamentarian and vice-president of the European Parliament.