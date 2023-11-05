This Monday, November 6 at 9:30 p.m., through Azteca 7, The second installment of “Lotería del Crimen” will be released where Sara Maldonado and Alejandra Herrera now join the cast, offering more action and adventure under the direction of Carlos Carrera.

THE REPORTER spoke with Alejandra, who plays “Gigí”, an expert hacker who loves k-dramas and k-pop.

“I just joined this second season and I am very excited about all that whirlwind of action, tension and police encounters that you will find in these new episodes,” she responds.

“In this new installment we are going to see a more solid team and my character will be trying to earn his place in the corporation.”

And the “Criminal Investigation Unit (UNIC)” will continue to solve the most unusual and mysterious cases in Mexico. With new reinforcements on the team like “Gigi”, to reprimand the most ferocious criminals that can be found.

The current case has been a feared criminal, sought for years by the police forces, and finally found by agents “Bruno Barraza” and “Ariel Aragón” along with their unit companions. However, the agents will continue to fulfill their duty and, in the meantime, Mexico will be calm in the face of new criminal threats.

“’Gigí’, due to the generation gap and perhaps because they see her as small or inexperienced, will demonstrate at UNIC that she is quite the opposite,” adds the actress.

Alejandra also remembers that In each chapter presented in the series, a case is solved, “which are based on real events. And the UNIC will be in charge of solving them one by one.” Additionally, she shares that she had a lot of fun playing her character because she is also a fan of Asian pop culture.

“I speak a little Korean, I like the culture and I have friends from there, who helped me a lot. And with the director Carlos Carrera I expressed my creative ideas, I came with a proposal and he was incredible, he always gave me free rein. So in this series full of tension and action, ‘Gigí’ comes to lighten that energy a little. She is a systems engineer, so she is a hacker, the computational brain of UNIC.”

Alejandra also highlights that both she and her companions had police training to give truthfulness to their characters.

Finally, Alejandra recalled that she recently participated in three international co-productions: “Human Resources” by Jesús Magaña, which premieres this November 16 in movie theaters; There is also the film “Itu Ninu” by Itandehui Jansen and “I Have No Tears, and I Must Cry” by Luis Fernando Puente, which had its premiere this year at the Sundance Festival and was awarded Best Short at the Dallas International Film Festival.

