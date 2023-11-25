Aleix Espargaro was injured in Qatar when he was hit by Miguel Oliveira, fracturing the head of his left fibula, which forced him to ride with an infiltration throughout the weekend with the aim of minimizing the pain in his leg . After a direct injection into the affected area, a cocktail of painkillers allowed Aleix Espargaró to finish the Sprint of the Valencia Grand Prix, although he finished 13th, 9.5 seconds behind the winner, his friend Jorge Martín.

“The first thing I want to say is that, just as we often criticize what we don’t like about the organization of the championship, I have to thank and it is right to underline the level of the mobile clinic since the Madrid team took it over. It is incredible everything they did for me in these three days, I’m very grateful. I want to say we have one of the best medical staffs of any sport in the world.”

Aleix injected painkillers directly into the area, even into the bone, but he hasn’t been able to do more than three laps to date: “We’ve tried everything, even into the area, the blood melts it, and I almost died in the bone when I they gave the injection. In the afternoon they injected me with some anti-inflammatories in my butt and it went much better, I didn’t have much pain in the race, but I couldn’t move. I really want to finish both races and take the bike back to the pits. Yesterday I didn’t I could do more than three laps, but the body adapts a little to the pain and all the credit goes to the doctors.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ‘watched’ by Di Giannantonio y Bezzecchi

Aleix was asked directly how much chance of victory he gave to his friend Martin after Saturday’s victory and after reducing the gap to Pecco Bagnaia from 21 to 12 points. “70 for him and 30 for Pecco”, he replied, leaving many people speechless. “I think that when you have something to defend you have doubts, it’s something I heard yesterday, I think Marc Márquez said it, and I liked it a lot, because I think it’s true. Jorge has nothing to defend and tomorrow he will do a great performance here in Valencia. He is calm, he accepts finishing second, he has won races, he had fun and tomorrow he will make a big mess, he has nothing to lose. The other has a lot to lose and this means that his hand on gas won’t go that hard,” he said.

Aleix was reminded that Pecco had done his race, managing, and still had a big advantage. “He is nowhere near Martin’s speed. In a real race today he would have finished seventh, and I say this for those who yesterday they complained that he was following him on the track. In normal conditions he would have been overtaken by the two behind him”, referring to Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, who showed more pace than Pecco but did not attack him. “And I think it’s right, because I would have done the same, if I had been behind Jorge I wouldn’t have passed him today. Let’s not say things later. Today Pecco should have finished seventh”, insisted the Aprilia rider.

Aleix Espargaró is denied by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who in today’s Sprint threatened Pecco Bagnaia especially in the final stages, but never managed to overtake. Tactics? Help for fellow brand-mate? The Roman from the Gresini team offers his explanation, which is very clear. The tire temperature, a completely normal condition in the current MotoGP: “I had the speed, I tried, but I had to risk a lot. I’m very angry because the podium was possible. In my position, it was already seen in Qatar that I race for the good of my team, and if I could have overtaken him I would have. But I’m not one to look for contact to overtake. But with these bikes, if you’re behind someone the tire temperature goes through the roof. I was much faster of Pecco, but I wasn’t able to get close enough to attack him.”

