November 25, 2023

Aleix Espargarò attacks Davide Tardozzi

Friday’s free practice for the Valencia GP was characterized by several controversies regarding the strategy implemented by Jorge Martin to put pressure on his title rival Pecco Bagnaia. On the subject, the Aprilia rider Aleix Espargarò, in addition to defending his compatriot, wanted to condemn the behavior of the Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi, who allegedly voluntarily obstructed the Prima Pramac rider in the pit lane.

“I didn’t like seeing some member of Ducati do what happened a few years ago in Moto3 with Fernandez. On that occasion they expelled the mechanics. This is the only negative thing of the day” began the Spanish rider to the microphones of “motorcyclesports”.

“Jorge just tried to make Pecco a little nervous as he had all the necessary space in front of him and Quartararo’s reference. However, he wasn’t able to get a sufficient time to get into Q2, but it wasn’t Martin’s fault” he continued the Aprilia rider.

Davide Tardozzi himself spoke on the subject to the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”: “I also didn’t do anything irregular. I was stopped and I was inside the white line. I didn’t move and I had to move because Martin was pushing me coming at me. Was I in that position on purpose? Of course, yes, but I didn’t do anything irregular, just as Jorge didn’t do anything incorrect towards Pecco.”

