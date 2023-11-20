Aleix Espargaro’s reaction on Saturday in Qatar was unforgivable. The Aprilia rider, whether he was right or wrong, was involved in an unpleasant accident with Franco Morbidelli, who he slapped on the helmet. An aggressive and unjustified action between athletes.

The college of sports commissioners penalized the Aprilia rider with a six-position drop on the starting grid for Sunday’s long race and with a fine of 10,000 euros.

Aleix, who is in Qatar with his young children, once again had an out-of-control reaction, like the one he had in India, when he arrived at the Aprilia garage shouting at his team members for the mistake of having made him start in advance for a practice session that was later than scheduled.

Subsequently, the Spaniard turned to a psychologist again and made some changes to his life, a solution which, however, does not seem to have alleviated his “reactions”.

A situation that Franco Morbidelli himself defined as “violent”, wondering “what Aleix will say to his children” for something that everyone could see on television and on social networks.

After all this, in the Sprint, Aleix fell at the sixth corner of the first lap, colliding with Miguel Oliveira in an accident that ended up injuring both of them.

“It was a day to forget, first of all because of the accident with Morbidelli. I had a terrible reaction. He was walking in the middle of the track, I risked falling twice, he was on the line, he didn’t let me in new and I lost my temper, with a totally disproportionate reaction and for this I received a penalty. From my point of view it is excessive, but I accept it because, obviously, the image is not good”, explained Aleix in a video published on his social networks, given that due to the injury he did not appear in front of journalists.

“For the race we had an excellent pace, but starting from so far away there is always a problem. Oliveira hit me very hard and I flew away: I have a fracture in the head of the fibula which now hurts a lot. Miguel was hit many times this year, today it was his turn, but he got hurt too. He apologized to me and I’m sorry for the situation in general,” he said.

“It’s a shame, today I’ll try to sleep and tomorrow I’ll try, but it will be difficult because it hurts a lot, let’s see how I wake up,” said the Granollers player.

In a short press release, Aprilia reported that “Aleix Espargaro suffered a small fracture of the head of the fibula in his left leg. He will undergo checks tomorrow morning before the Warm-up. All media activities are cancelled. Thank you.”

If Aleix is ​​unable to run Sunday’s race due to injury, the six grid positions would have to be paid for in his next race, either this or next season. Even if the stewards, as happened at the beginning of the season with Marc Marquez, made a mistake and the penalty notification stated that the penalty will be paid in Qatar this weekend.

