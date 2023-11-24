Not all 2023 verdicts are already on file. Beyond the Ferrari-Mercedes sprint for second place in the Constructors’ standings, there are very heartfelt battles that will continue until the checkered flag on Sunday.

One of the most heated duels will be the one between Williams and AlphaTauri, who today occupy seventh and eighth position respectively in the team rankings. Williams took off starting from the Canadian Grand Prix, arriving at the Qatar stage with a score of 23 points to 5 against the Faenza team.

Starting from Austin, AlphaTauri started to catch up, today finishing just seven points behind the English team. At stake is not only professional satisfaction, but 9 million dollars, i.e. the difference in terms of prizes between seventh and eighth position in the Constructors’ ranking.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Seven points are not a few points to recover in the space of a single race, but AlphaTauri arrives at Yas Marina in better shape and with technical updates arrived at the last minute on the two single-seaters.

Alexander Albon played an important role in Williams’ 2023 campaign, and speaking on the eve of the final stage of the season he underlined how important it would be for the team to be able to count on that extra 9 million ahead of next season. But regardless of how the final sprint with AlphaTauri will go, Albon expressed a very positive opinion on the season.

“We have nothing to complain about – explained Alex – months ago we decided to stop the development of the single-seater to focus on 2024, and I believe that our efforts will pay off next season. Even if this choice didn’t help us in the last few races, I believe it was the right one.”

“At the same time – continued Albon – we are all racers in the team and we will try until the end to obtain the best possible placing. We must try to shorten as much as possible the distance we travel in the paddock every day (Alex, smiling, refers to the order of hospitality arranged on the basis of the position in the Constructors’ classification of the previous season) today for us at Williams it is too long, we must shorten it as much as possible in 2024, and even a position makes a difference!”.

“But obviously the most important thing would be to help Dorilton (the fund that owns Williams) and if we manage to get a bigger prize fund it certainly wouldn’t be bad news, so we want that seventh position! I’m very proud of what we achieved, we made a big step forward compared to last year and personally I think that only in Melbourne did I feel like I missed an opportunity to score points. In all other cases, when there was a chance we took it, and I think this made the main difference compared to our direct opponents.”

