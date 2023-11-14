November 13, 2023

Alberto Puig unbalances himself on Marc Marquez ahead of next season

During an interview with the Spanish newspaper “As”, Honda team principal Alberto Puig spoke again about Marc Marquez’s farewell at the end of this season to move to the Gresini team’s Ducati. In addition, the Spanish manager also focused on his hopes for next season.

“Honda has a lot of respect and appreciation for the contribution that Marc has given to the company in terms of results. Precisely because we reciprocate this feeling, we have decided to let him leave, but above all because we have no intention of forcibly retaining a rider who does not he wants to ride our bikes more or is faster elsewhere. We tried to convince him to stay, but the only way to convince a champion to stay is with facts, that is, by improving the bike and in Marquez’s case we didn’t arrive in time” began the Honda team manager.

“Marc is a champion and all the fans of the motorbike world and all of us who feel involved know that if he did well and came back to win again it would be great news for the whole environment. I will be very happy if he manages to return until immediately competitive, but I would also like to be able to beat it. Honda’s objective must remain that of developing a bike that allows our riders to be able to fight for victory, regardless of who they are” added the Spanish manager.

“On a personal level it doesn’t make me feel good, because the relationship I have with Marc is very good. On a company level it is clear that we were not able to create the bike he needed. It is also true that they were very bad for us. We took his worst years, because everything related to the shoulder was very complicated for everyone to manage. I think if Marquez hadn’t had that bad accident in Jerez, things would have been different. He wouldn’t have stopped , he would have been on the bike and the team would have had a different development process” commented Alberto Puig.

©Getty Images