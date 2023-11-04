Director Albert Hughes explains why he didn’t want to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade movie.

Albert Hughes is a renowned director who, together with his brother Allen Hughes, has directed films such as Hell in Los Angeles (1993), Money to Burn (1995), From Hell (2001), The Book of Eli (2010), Alpha (2018) and has also directed episodes of the series The Continental, a prequel to John Wick. Now, he reveals why he turned down Marvel.

The opportunity came to him twice, since he was able to do Blade and an episode of Secret Invasion. But he didn’t see himself qualified to join Marvel.

Allen Hughes, Johnny Depp and Albert Hughes (cordonpress) filming From Hell

This is how he explains it.

“I’ve been in conversations with the obvious studio about superhero movies a couple of times, but I always felt uncomfortable because I knew it was a system.”

“And they are very kind and I went through a long process. I actually broke down all of his movies, put them on a spreadsheet and broke down the box office, looking at the scores of the titles, where the visual effects are, I had to dig into them.” Albert Hughes said.

“And I got, halfway, not very close, halfway through the process, and I said, No, I would implode because of the kind of controlled nature of that world and not being able to do what I do. And I don’t do it. I don’t understand why a real filmmaker would want to be in that Marvel system. I understand why newcomers would do it, something they do very well. Find people at the right time. But I think it would implode.”

“So if they hire you for you, for what you do and what you bring, I’ve been in a situation lately where I’m pushed and pushed, and I’m like, Oh, you’re not really doing that. I love what I do. That was checking a box for them and this is not going to work. And it didn’t work. I had to leave that job. I smelled it pretty early and said, ‘No, I’m not here for this.'” Albert Hughes concluded.

Blade – Marvel Studios

Now, the Secret Invasion series has already premiered on Disney Plus and Blade is scheduled to premiere in 2025 and will be directed by Yann Demange and star Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo.

While Albert Hughes will make the film North Hollywood, about a group of heavily armed bank robbers who confront the Los Angeles police in a deadly shootout in the San Fernando Valley in 1997.

Fuente HSC.