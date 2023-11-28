Conquest Racing has completed its lineup for the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season with the signing of Albert Costa.

The American team had already appointed Manny Franco as the first driver of the Ferrari 296 GT3 entered in the GTD Class of the Stars and Stripes series, while Cédric Sbirazzuoli had been chosen for the Endurance Cup races only.

The agreement with the 33-year-old Spaniard will see him partner in all events with the young man who grew up first in the Ferrari Challenge and then in the GT World Challenge America, now ready to face a brand new challenge of the highest level.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I am extremely happy to join Conquest Racing and Ferrari, IMSA is an incredibly important series with a high level of competition and I am thrilled to be part of it,” said Costa, fresh from his experience with the 296 GT3 in GTWC Europe.

“I’m looking forward to racing on the old-style American circuits and taking on the challenges that come with it, as well as driving the Ferrari 296 GT3. I will work hard with the team to put us on the right path.”

In addition to Costa’s experience, the team takes advantage of the presence of Alessandro Balzan as coach, ready to join the three for the 24h of Daytona as already communicated a couple of weeks ago by the Indianapolis team.