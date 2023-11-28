The North Korean spy satellite, launched a few days ago by Pyongyang, took photos of Rome, the White House and the Pentagon from 25 to 28 November. This was reported by Pyongyang’s state news agency, KCNA, explaining that the images had already been viewed by leader Kim Jong-un as part of “the preparations for the operation of the ‘Malligyong-1’ reconnaissance satellite, before ‘beginning of his official mission’.

The satellite also captured images of the US Army Air Force Base Anderson in Guam, Pacific, Naval Station Norfolk and the Newport News Naval Shipyard in Virginia. Also immortalized were “four US Navy nuclear aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier.” On November 21, Pyongyang launched the reconnaissance satellite. In response, South Korea announced a partial suspension of the military agreement with the North, which in turn said it would no longer abide by the entire agreement.

The United Nations Security Council was divided on Monday over whether to condemn North Korea’s launch of a military spy satellite last week. Since December 2017, the world organization’s top security body has failed to take tangible action, such as passing a resolution or declaration of sanctions, in response to Pyongyang’s use of ballistic missile technology.

North Korea “is shamelessly trying to develop its nuclear weapons delivery systems,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations. “Yet, there are two permanent members who have refused to condemn this dangerous launch and others like it,” the US envoy said, apparently referring to Russia and China, which hold veto rights.