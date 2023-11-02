Alan Wake 2 is updated to version 1.0.8 in which two hundred errors are corrected, including one that was exasperating many players. We leave you with the notes of this new patch.

The launch of Alan Wake 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC it has already taken place. The game has established itself as one of the best of the year, but some players have reported the presence of errors that spoil the gaming experience.

The update 1.0.8 Alan Wake 2 is now available with more than 200 improvements, including one that puts an end to an annoying audio problem. Remedy has already published the official patch notes, but here we are going to leave them all for you:

Alan Wake 2 Patch Notes 1.00.08

The main changes of the update:

Various localization fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages ​​Improved localized audio for cinematics Various audio-related improvements and additional polishing Improved lip sync in some cases Fixed several graphical issues in environments Fixed several minor issues in cutscenes Minor image aliasing improvements in performance mode and Xbox Series S Improved lighting in multiple locations Various UI-related fixes and additional polish Various gameplay fixes and improvements Minor gameplay adjustments Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances Fixed rare player character animation issues Fixed various case board issues Fixed various map issues Fixed several conversations not triggering and therefore blocking further progress Rose’s dialogue options , which were sometimes not selectable, blocking progress Fixed a rare issue where Saga lines would not play when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress. Fixed a potential issue where the player would get stuck in a case board tutorial Fixed exploration rewards

Mission-Specific Changes

Several important changes are made, providing solutions to missions such as INVITATION, CASEY, SCRATCH or ROOM 665 (which bug was very annoying): Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel lobby echo to not align correctly.

PC Specific Changes and Improvements:

Fixed a bug that could cause graphics settings to reset when starting the game Improved PC window handling logic Fixed mouse cursor sometimes not appearing in menus

What do you think of Alan Wake 2? Of course, the game is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. If you want to know more curiosities about this, know that Alan Wake 2 pays tribute to the survival horror classics with this ”Resident Evil” mechanic.