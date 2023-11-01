Alan Wake 2 will continue to have new content in the coming months.

Alan Wake 2 is one of the great video games of this year

When we thought that 2023 was being a year in which it was difficult to imagine that there could be more titles at a high level Remedy Entertainment goes and releases Alan Wake IIsequel to the acclaimed title of the same name that has completely broken the mold, since, despite the fact that Alan Wake II has a quite demanding storage size, most critics have placed it as one of the great titles of the year at the same time as a candidate for GOTY, it is now very difficult to know what the final list of nominees will be among so many names.

In this way, although it has recently been known that Alan Wake II will have two expansions and New Game +, it seems that the new Remedy title has been seen influenced by another video gamealthough in this case of Soulslike, a genre that has little or nothing to do with the survival horror that Alan Wake 2 boasts. And it has been seen that Lords of the Fallen has things in common with this new video game.

Alan Wake II has elements in common with Lords of the Fallen

Under this premise, some players of both titles have ruled that Lords of the Fallen and Alan Wake 2 have the dual world in commonbeing so that although in the first title we have the world of Umbral and Axion, in Remedy the players can explore the towns of Watery and Bright Falls like Saga Anderson, a new protagonist who in this case is an FBI agent, thereby giving rise to the dimensions of the world giving different approaches to the characters.

Under this premise, Saga Anderson finds possessed enemies with slow and tense gameplay in which defeating them has greater visual effects and more impact on the character. On the contrary, Alan must escape from The Dark Placea strange and twisted version of New York in which the players’ paranoia is present because every corner could hide an enemythereby allowing Remedy to play with what is real and what is not.

In this way, and having this element in common with Lords of the Fallen, it seems that Remedy has achieved a great balance in its star video game of this year. Be that as it may, if you are interested in experimenting with this mechanic for yourself, remember that Alan Wake II is available for Xbox Series, PS5 and PC.

