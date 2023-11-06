Alan Wake 2 has an apparent alternative ending in its New Game+, with which Remedy would continue playing along with its DLC.

Remedy has everything under control with Alan Wake 2 in PCXbox Series X|S and PS5, especially in its final. Although their analyzes agree that it is superb, its NP+ hides something else that its DLC would expand.

The Alan Wake sequel is sneaking in as GOTY 2023 for many players, who already see it as a winner at The Game Awards. But is Sam Lake finished with this adventure of the two characters?

As the credits roll, evidence begins to emerge of precisely what the “alternative narrative” is that the Remedy Entertainment game has announced for his New Game+.

And various datamines have revealed new details and gameplay of the DLC along with an alternative ending to the story, but be careful because as the scene that was almost eliminatedspoilers ahead.

As we read through Insider Gaming, 4Chan and Reddit have published details of what this NP+ mode – yet to come – would give players: a completely different ending than the original.

In this, the cinematic shows how they answer Saga’s call, Alan wakes up from his gunshot wound from the original ending and sees a vision of Alice where it is discovered that she is alive.

Furthermore, the leaks also reveal that the Control’s Dr. Darling will come to the game as part of the Night Springs and Lake House DLCs. Remember that Night Springs arrives in spring 2024 and that La Casa del Lago still does not have a date.

These implications from Xbox 360 on PS5 and Series

These were the first details about the two paid expansions that will arrive in the future, first we see that Night Springs is based on the popular television show of the same name:

”Visions and dreams. Fiction becomes reality. Fiction collapses and only words remain on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs,” the description of it reads.

FBI agent Saga Anderson also returns with The Lake House: ”The Lake House is a mysterious facility located on the shores of Lake Cauldron. It belongs to an independent government organization, used to conduct experiments.”

If true, this would leave some more enlightenment in the game because Saga’s call to her daughter goes unanswered and we never know if Logan finally answers; leaving everything very ambiguous.

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

“Alan Wake 2 is a brilliant survival horror that combines the surrealism of Twin Peaks, the investigations of True Detective and the paranormal elements of the SCP Foundation.

But it is also the new graphic ceiling of the generation. And above all, it’s a Remedy game; and it is glorious”, we said in the Alan Wake 2 analysis.

Take a look at its latest update 1.0.8 with more than 200 bug fixes and mechanics that pay tribute to the survival horror classics “à la Resident Evil”.

Alan Wake 2 has a new ending in its NP+ and the DLC expands the Remedy universeso this datamining has been quite fruitful.