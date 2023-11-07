Remedy has released a new update for Alan Wake 2 on PS5, Xbox and PC, which fixes two very annoying bugs and a specific aspect in one of its scenarios.

The real terror has arrived with Alan Wake 2, a pure survival horror that can now be played on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Not only is it much scarier than the original game, but It is one of the best things about this glorious year 2023.

And what lies ahead. You already know that Remedy is working on two Max Payne remakes, as well as the Control sequel, a multiplayer spin-off and the new Vanguard IP.

Back to Alan Wake 2the creative director Sam Lake is already thinking about two expansions, with confirmed titles, that will expand Remedy’s Connected Universe. Oh, and remember that the ending of New Game Plus is different, so don’t hesitate to try it.

It’s all good news for Remedy’s survival horror, which last week received a big update with more than 200 fixes.

In this case, it is a much smaller patch, but equally important. We are going to review the new features included in the new update, now available for download.

A new patch for Alan Wake 2 is now available, both on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s not a huge update, but it does fix some key aspects of survival horror.

The patch updates the game to versions 1.00.09 (PS5), 1.0.0.9. (Xbox) y 1.0.9 (PC)with three important fixes that Alan Wake 2 players will appreciate.

Especially in the sound aspect, with an error that was affecting the Microsoft console version. In addition, two important errors have been corrected in two scenarios of the horror adventure.

These are what’s new in the patchwhich can now be downloaded:

(Xbox Series X|S) – Fixed issue with intermittent audio cuts in the prologue. We expect a complete fix for this issue in a future update. SALA 665: Fixed an issue (again) where the Echo scene was not lining up and unlocking correctly (it was fixed in the previous update, but the Echo hell persisted). LOCAL GIRL: Fixed an issue with a (high presence) mouse blocking progress.

They are not great news, but it is appreciated that these errors are no longer present in Alan Wake 2. The same thing happens with a very specific error, which was corrected with last week’s big patch.

Aside from all the projects already mentioned, Sam Lake wants to tell another horror story, different from everything that has already been seen, which we hope to see sooner rather than later.

Alan Wake 2 is available from October 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC (Epic Game Store). Remember, however, that there is no physical edition of the title, so it can only be purchased in digital stores.