Since the Israeli army began its invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 27 in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, military operations have been concentrated in the northern area of ​​the small Palestinian strip of land.

In particular, the army immediately tried to surround the city of Gaza, the largest and most populous in the Strip, urging civilians to move south with the aim of cutting the connections of the Hamas militiamen and forcing them to surrender. In recent days the fighting has concentrated around the main hospitals in the city, under which Israel claims the operational bases of Hamas are hidden (Israel has long accused the radical Palestinian group of using Gaza civilians as “human shields”).

The most intense fighting is taking place around the al Shifa hospital, the largest in the city, which has been besieged by Israeli tanks for days, and inside which there are hundreds of patients in need of medical care, and civilians who have refugees there to protect themselves from the Israeli bombings of recent weeks. Israel believes that the hospital complex, almost five hectares in size, hides a vast underground Hamas command center, and is therefore besieging it. The radical Palestinian group and the hospital doctors, however, denied these claims.

Among other things, for days the structure has stopped fully functioning as a hospital due to the lack of fuel, which is used to activate the electricity generators. Israel is in fact preventing fuel from arriving in the Gaza Strip because it believes that rather than for civilian purposes it could be used by Hamas to carry out new attacks and military operations on Israeli territory.

The managers of the facility, speaking to several international newspapers, said that dozens of people are dying due to the inability to provide them with adequate medical care. Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the Shifa hospital was now becoming “almost a cemetery”. Lindmeier said that, based on what hospital officials told him, corpses of people who were unable to receive treatment or even be buried or taken to a morgue are piling up around the facility. The hospital’s director, Mohamed Abu Salmiya, told BBC that Israeli authorities have not yet granted permission to move the decomposing bodies out of the hospital for burial, and that as a result dogs are entering the facility and they are starting to eat the corpses.

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the Strip, a total of 32 patients have died in the last three days, including three newborns. The ministry said there are currently more than 2,300 people inside the hospital: 650 patients, 1,500 civilians who have left their homes and between 200 and 500 health workers. Salmiya said seven of those newborns died because they were born prematurely, as there is no energy to run the incubators. Israel in recent days said it had offered hospital managers to transfer premature newborns to other facilities, and accused Hamas of preventing it.

He also said he had tried to send 300 liters of diesel to the hospital to run the generators for some time, but that again Hamas would prevent the facility from receiving the fuel. However, the hospital director said that 300 liters of diesel would only be needed to run the hospital for half an hour. According to Salmiya, the hospital would need “8 thousand-12 thousand liters per day” to function.