The spokesman for Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah, appeared after the ceasefire deal with Israel was confirmed. He called the current war a jihad. Photo/X @ME_Observer_

GAZA – The spokesman for Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades military wing, Abu Ubaidah, appeared again shortly after the exact start of the four-day ceasefire with Israel confirmed.

In a long statement, he said that the Israeli military was hiding data on losses suffered in the war in Gaza.

Abu Ubaidah also said that the tough resistance from the al-Qassam Brigades had made the Israeli leadership tremble and sent its soldiers into disaster.

Furthermore, he convinced the international community that what Hamas was doing was a war for Palestinian independence and a jihad for Muslims.

The following is Abu Ubaidah’s statement on Thursday (23/11/2023) in full, without editing, translated from Arabic and provided by the Resistance News Network Telegram channel.

335 Military Vehicles and Their Accounting

On the 48th day of the al-Aqsa Storm Battle, our fighters continued in all their positions, lines, fronts and combat points with the help and support of Allah, resisting the brutal Zionist aggression.

With Allah SWT’s help, we have documented the targeting of 335 Zionist military vehicles since the start of the ground offensive, which were directly hit by our anti-armor weapons, guerrilla action devices and Shuath explosives. This includes 33 vehicles targeted in the last 72 hours in the areas of Al-Tawam, Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun, Al-Sheikh Radwan, and Al-Zaytoun.

The results of these targeting operations ranged from complete to partial destruction of these vehicles, varying between troop carriers, tanks, bulldozers and excavators. This does not include dozens of operations targeting soldiers and infantry troops in their fortifications, positions and assemblies with bullets and anti-personnel devices.

We continue to bombard Zionist gatherings with mortars and continue to direct rocket attacks at various targets at different distances within the Zionist entity.

In the last three days, our fighters have carried out several qualitative operations that definitively killed enemy troops outside their vehicles.