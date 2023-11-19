loading…

Israeli soldiers attack al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. The al-Qassam Brigades revealed the true facts regarding Israel’s claim to have found the bodies of 2 female prisoners in the hospital. Photo/CBS News

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced that the Israeli military’s claim that the bodies of two captives were found at the al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, was false.

The correct information, according to the al-Qassam Brigades, is that both of them had just undergone treatment at the hospital. They were then returned to a place of detention near the hospital, but were killed by Israeli military bombardment.

“We transferred a number of detainees to treatment centers to receive treatment due to the severity of their health conditions and to save their lives. “This happened recently to detainee Aryeh Zalman Zdmanovich, card number 0010185791, who was receiving intensive care,” said the al-Qassam Brigades on the Telegram channel, as reported by Middle East Monitor, Sunday (19/11/2023).

“After recovering, he was returned to his place of detention. He died of a panic attack due to repeated bombings around his place of detention, and we will publish material documenting this.”

Israeli occupation forces last Thursday announced the discovery of two bodies; an Israeli female soldier confirmed by al-Qassam to have died as a result of an Israeli military bombing at her place of detention, as well as another female detainee, whose body they claimed was found in a detention center next to al-Shifa Hospital.

The al-Qassam Brigades stated that the Israeli occupation forces have so far caused the deaths of more than 60 of their prisoners in the Gaza Strip due to continuous brutal bombings throughout the Gaza Strip, especially Palestinian homes.

