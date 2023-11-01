loading…

A total of seven hostages were killed in an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Tuesday (31/10/2023). Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, on Wednesday (1/11/2023), announced that seven hostages had died as a result of the bombing Israel in Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“The al-Qassam Brigades announced the killing of seven civilian hostages, including three foreign passport holders, in yesterday’s Jabalia massacre,” read a statement from Hamas’ military wing.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted to bombarding the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday.

According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the airstrike on the refugee camp killed senior Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari and caused the collapse of the militant group’s underground infrastructure.

“Its destruction was carried out as part of a massive offensive against terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Battalion (Jabalia), which had taken control of civilian buildings in Gaza City,” the IDF said, referring to the targeting of Ibrahim Biari.

Biari is the commander of the Hamas Central Jabalia Battalion.

Hagari again called on Gaza residents to move to the southern region. He said that Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields deliberately and in an extremely cruel and brutal manner.

“Sinwar doesn’t care about the people of Gaza,” he said, referring to the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

“He deliberately built Hamas infrastructure under people’s houses,” he said.

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Interior Ministry, at least 400 people in the Jabalia refugee camp were killed and injured after Israeli airstrikes.

