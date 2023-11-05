Al Pacino’s fourth child, born last June, has insured 540 thousand Mexican pesos per month (30 thousand dollars) for his maintenance, as well as an annual fund of just over 230 thousand pesos (13 thousand dollars), for when their school years arrive.

That is the agreement reached by the protagonist of the saga “The Godfather” with Noor Alfallah, mother of little Roman, from whom he separated a few weeks ago.

According to documents filed by TMZ, First of all, Al Pacino must pay close to 2 million pesos (110 thousand dollars) for all this.

Pacino, 83, is still one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and has known how to amass a good fortune, which allows him to cover a case like this with money. According to the legal agreement, custody of Roman will be shared, with the “Perfume of a Woman” actor also having assigned days to see him.

Before the agreement, he was already paying close to 200 thousand pesos to pay for a night nurse, in order to take care of the baby’s health.

Pacino has four children, all from different couples: Julie Marie, now 33 years old, as she was born in 1989, was the product of her relationship with Jan Tarrant, while Anton James and Olivia Rose, 21-year-old twins, were born to her partner Beverly D’Angelo.

His relationship with Noor, who is more than 50 years older than him, became public in the middle of last year, but there was speculation that they had already been dating for some time.

His colleague and friend Robert De Niro also just debuted as a dad and when asked about Al’s new fatherhood, he happily responded: “What a guy!”

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Born in 1994, Noor Alfallah is a producer and socialite from a wealthy family. “Page Six” revealed that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah began dating during the pandemic. In April 2022, the couple was spotted at Felix Trattoria, a restaurant in Venice, California.

On May 30, 2023, it was announced that Noor Alfallah was pregnant with her first child and the fourth for the octogenarian actor.

Previously, Noor Alfallaha was in a relationship with Mick Jagger, then 22 and 74 years old respectively. They met through Brett Ratner, an American film director and producer. The young woman also dated billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, 60, and was seen in Los Angeles with Clint Eastwood, 91.

