Sultan Al Jaber’s statements came during a press conference in Expo City Dubai, which hosts the “COP28” climate conference of the parties, which began today and continues until December 12.

Al-Jaber spoke about the conference adopting, on its first day, the decision to activate the establishment of a climate “loss and damage” fund to compensate the countries most affected by climate change.

“The Fund is an important achievement on the first day of the Conference of the Parties, which is unprecedented and historic,” said the President-designate of the Conference of the Parties.

He considered that this decision represents “a very good start for this conference and the real work has only just begun.”

He added, “Those who participated in previous conferences of the parties know that this matter is unprecedented, and we were able to accomplish what was promised in the previous version of the conference of the parties in Sharm El-Sheikh, including the procedures for operating this fund.”

Al-Jaber continued: “I participated in 12 conferences of the parties in the past, and each conference has its own character, but I did not feel this level of happiness and enthusiasm among all the parties involved in these talks (during this conference).”

He stressed that this conference is different from others, and so is his presidency, stressing the determination to “achieve our goals and provide the maximum number of ambitious results. This will not be a simple task. The next two weeks will not be easy, because there will be a lot of work.”

However, he stressed that he is confident of delivering unprecedented results in confronting climate challenges.

In turn, Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said: “There was a historic decision at the Sharm El-Sheikh summit (last year) to establish a Loss and Damage Fund, but the challenge was how, after one year and five meetings, we could activate that fund.” “.

He praised the approval of the Damage and Compensation Fund for losses due to climate disasters at the Conference of the Parties in Expo Dubai.

He added, “The news of the activation of the Loss and Damage Fund gives this summit a good start, because governments and negotiators must take advantage of this momentum in order to offer promising things.”

He called for building on what was achieved on the first day of the Conference of the Parties.