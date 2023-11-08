The Portuguese coach was relieved of his duties after the defeat in the Asian Champions League. In the interval, bright tones and face to face with the former Golden Ball. He leaves the club in sixth place in the league

After the Pharaonic signing campaign and the successful start to the season, the Al Ittihad crisis leads to the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese coach was relieved of his duties after the 2-0 defeat in the Asian Champions League at home to Iraqi side Al Quwa Al Jawiya. The negative results of the last period had brought the Jeddah club to sixth place in the championship, twelve points behind leaders Al Hilal.

THE FIGHT WITH BENZEMA – The relationship between the coach and the former Ballon d’Or winner had never been idyllic, but the decisive clash took place during half-time of the Champions League match. The coach was scolding the team in the locker room, and the tone would have led Benzema to stand up and respond. The discussion got heated in front of the whole team and the situation became untenable. Yesterday evening, the decision came from the Jeddah club, which communicated Espirito Santo’s dismissal through a note.