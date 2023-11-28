The ‘Buon Taste of Research’ is the name of the solidarity Christmas of Aisla (Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association) which, just 100 hours after its launch, has recorded 8,000 Piedmont chocolates already sold in the prestigious Galbusera Tre Marie Stores in Lombardy. On Thursday 23 November, in the Milan store in Piazza San Babila, the opening numbers of the solidarity campaign were: hope, emotion and generosity. From today and for an entire month, with a delicious chocolate everyone will be able to contribute to research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. This extraordinary occasion represents for everyone – we read in a note from Aisla – a unique and tasty way to contribute to the cause, savoring one of the 50,000 Caffarel Piemonte chocolates made available.

“We are here to continue an extraordinary story – declares Fulvia Massimelli, president of Aisla – On the occasion of Aisla’s 40th anniversary, our caravan stopped throughout Italy, strengthening crucial alliances. Today it stopped in Milan, for a new magnificent alliance with the Galbusera Tre Marie and Caffaril Stores”. Massimelli then thanked both companies for their support and underlined the importance of continuing to write the chapters of Aisla’s history together. “From 2008 to today we have invested almost 15 million euros in research, supported 98 projects and 143 research groups – underlines Mario Melazzini, president of the AriSla Foundation – Because we are convinced that research is the basis for believing that ALS can be defeated. We are grateful to Aisla, Galbusera and Caffaril for this important campaign and to all those who will join it, helping research and fueling hope which is a guide for researchers and a life tool for patients’ daily lives”.

Davide Rafanelli, president of ALS Food, recounts the experience and importance of the bond between those affected by ALS and food: “Food – he explains – is not just taste, but also conviviality and sharing. For those suffering from ALS, dysphagia represents a significant challenge because difficulty swallowing can lead to isolation. Despite the disease and thanks to associations like Aisla, we must and can continue to experience these emotions. And it is in the hope placed in Research that the our journey.”

This is “a truly special occasion for which I thank you. – declared Galbusera’s Retail Director, Diego Ponasso – I like the idea of ​​wanting to believe in all this, that big changes can be implemented through small gestures. I am sure that our consumers can, with their purchases, spread the message of hope and positivity.”

The Campaign – continues the note – is designed to finance research on ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system. There is still no cure for this disease which affects around 6,000 people in Italy, and research is essential. Among the main research areas are the definition of early biomarkers of the disease, the testing of new pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies, and the identification of genetic factors associated with ALS. The funds raised will be allocated to the 1 million euro endowment that every year Aisla, Fondazione Cariplo, Fondazione Vialli e Mauro and Telethon ensure for scientific research coordinated by the Italian Foundation for Research on ALS (AriSla).

Every chocolate purchased is not only an act of generosity, but an important step forward in writing a new chapter for the ALS Community. Every contribution – concludes the note – is in fact fundamental to supporting research and the fight against this disease. The Association therefore invites everyone to actively participate in this initiative and make their Christmas even more special, together with the awareness of having an important role in the challenge against ALS.