Los AirTags de Apple They have solved the lives of many people who saw their house keys disappearing again and again. This accessory is extremely useful for the forgetful and absent-minded, however, it is important to know that, after a while, its battery runs out, and it is necessary to change the internal battery so that everything continues to work correctly. And that may be when problems appear.

Index

See all sections

How to change the battery in an AirTag

The first problem you may encounter is that the locator has run out of battery, which is quite common after a year. Changing the internal battery is extremely simple, since Apple prepared a design with which the back cover can be removed with a simple twist.

The trick is to insert the AirTag between your two hands and press them with the palm of both hands. As you apply pressure, turn one hand to one side and the other to the other to apply torque counterclockwise on the back cover of the AirTag. With this simple movement the lid will open easily.

Unlink AirTag from iCloud

If you have changed your iPhone or iCloud account, or the device simply does not connect to your phone, it is best to do a complete reset of the tablet to avoid conflicts. The first thing you should be clear about is which iCloud account the AirTag is linked to. For security reasons, when linking an AirTag the system will simply notify you that it is already linked to an iCloud account, but it will not tell you which one.

Your mission will be to review your iCloud account to see which Objects have an AirTag linked. From there you can delete the object and release the AirTag from your account so that it is available for a new pairing. You can do this from the iOS “Search” application, since that is where all the AirTags linked to your account are managed.

After changing the battery it does not allow you to pair it

Another problem you may encounter is that the AirTag stops working correctly and does not respond to commands to emit sound or location tracking. In that case you can reset the AirTag by following the following steps.

Remove the back cover. Remove the battery and wait a few seconds. Place the battery gently and locate the contact pins. Press on the battery just above the contact pins to hear the connection beep. Stop pressing for the disconnection to occur. Press the battery once more to hear the beep a second time.

Stop pressing for the disconnection to occur. Press the battery once more to hear the beep for the third time.

Stop pressing for the disconnection to occur. Press the battery once more to hear the beep for the fourth turn.

Stop pressing for the disconnection to occur. Press the battery once more and hold. The sound will be different and pairing mode will have been activated.

With pairing mode activated, your iPhone/iPad should identify a nearby AirTag, and invite you to add it to your iCloud account.

At this point you would only have to assign it a name and add it to your account, unless this AirTag was already linked to an iCloud account different from yours, so you will have to perform the previous step to delete it from Apple servers .