Tucano Urbano presents Airscud Flex, the new airbag vest, with integrated In&motion technology. Fully lined in mesh, Airscud Mesh is made of two high tenacity fabrics: polyester mesh on the chest and back; in mechanical stretch polyester on hips and shoulders.

Thanks to the CE certification in class C (oversuit), it can be worn in three ways:

Under any motorcycle jacket; Over your motorcycle jacket or outfit, with the added advantage of having both maximum safety thanks to the anti-abrasion construction and the Water Resistant construction to protect the In&box area and the maximum ventilation produced by the mesh; Under the backpack (with a maximum weight of 8 kg).

The system uses 7 sensors (3 accelerometers, 3 gyroscopes and 1 GPS) to detect usage parameters 1,000 times per second and if necessary it is able to completely inflate the bag in less than 60 milliseconds! As we were saying, however, the peculiarity of this system is that the In&motion engineers they constantly collect and analyze data of pilots using the device all over the world (more than 100 million km have been analysed!) and every activation is detected and studied. In this way, Airscud Mesh is capable of evolving over time, making new and better versions of the airbag detection and activation algorithm available to everyone, day after day. Furthermore, the control unit uses its internal GPS to adapt its algorithm in real time based on the way we drive and where we are.

There are several algorithms available which optimize the functioning of Airscud Mesh based on the conditions of use: the preset is “Street”, designed for normal use on the road, then there are “Adventure” for off-road and “Track” for the track.