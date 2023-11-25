This year, the Saucedo family had to spend around 30 thousand pesos for four Guadalajara-Los Angeles flights to spend Christmas with their loved ones in California. This year he paid more compared to the 24 thousand pesos last year.

According to the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG) In the last year, air transport registered an increase of 33 percent. According to specialists, The growing demand, the low availability of the fleet on the part of the so-called low-cost airlines (due to problems with the engines) caused prices to increase.

Only From September to October the increase was around 10 percent.

Jesús Manuel García Leaños, vice president of the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV), explained that there is a real increase in prices that has been noticed in recent months. “The issue of prices will always depend on when you buy it and what destination you choose, but I believe that there is an issue of real price increases, regardless of the date you buy it. It is an issue of availability, in the end the airline has a system where flights fill up and the price increases,” he said.

He explained that The war in the Middle East caused many passengers to prefer other destinations in Mexico, the United States and Central America by the end of the year, which put further pressure on price increases. Although it is not clear how many teams stopped operating due to the damage to the aircraft engines, nor the routes impacted, it is recognized that travel agencies experience the problem day by day.

Karen Hernández, head of the Travel Agencies section of the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce, explained that they have registered an increase in prices close to 10 percent.

Humberto Gual, leader of ASPA, spoke about the legal defense they are preparing. SUN/File

ASPA pilots prepare protections for hiring foreign pilots

The Association of Aviation Pilots of Mexico (ASPA) announced that it is preparing its legal defense against the operation of foreign pilots on low-cost Mexican airlines. A few weeks ago, Viva Aerobus announced that, to address the reduction in its fleet due to engine overhauls, it contracted wet leases, which allow the temporary rental of aircraft and crews, maintenance support and flight insurance offered by an international lessorprior authorization from the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC).

“We are analyzing through lawyers, because it is already a fait accompli, that controversies arise on the legal side; “The lawyers are preparing the strategy to see what path to follow,” said Humberto Gual, leader of ASPA.

The interviewee acknowledged that this is an unprecedented event, so it is not known how they are going to proceed. “In 1958 Aeroméxico was born with foreign pilots, and that is when foreign pilots started and precisely because of that issue, regulations began,” he said.

According to ASPA, The decision of some low-cost airlines violates article 32 of the Mexican Constitution, which establishes Mexican nationality as an essential requirement for pilots who crew aircraft dedicated to air traffic within the country.

Humberto Gual, leader of ASPA, pointed out that the presence of foreign pilots covering domestic and international routes of Mexican airlines is a negative precedent in the fight for respect for the labor rights of employees in the sector.

“We understand the situation that it is a risk that is occurring in aviation worldwide, we understand that, but the problem is that If there were no qualified labor in Mexico, that is, there were no qualified pilots in Mexico, we would understand that it is an exceptional case, but right now there are, they lowered a number of planes, but the crews are still there and what they want is fly”, he assured.

The leader said that this case sets a negative precedent, since there is also the recent drop in Category 1 that lasted quite a long time and that required the Mexican authority to issue circulars and legal provisions to regulate many gaps that existed in the subject.

“One of them was the issue of wet leases, which they say must be carried out with Mexican crews, but a few months after they returned Category 1 to us, they themselves are violating its provisions,” he added.

The Federal Civil Aviation Agency authorized the leasing of aircraft with crews.

“The airline has nothing to do with it; The airline has qualified pilots. It is simply the regulatory framework that is wrong, and that is why we seek to prevent the creation of a precedent that could be catastrophic for Mexican jobs and that foreign pilots begin to fly under any circumstances,” he said.

“They gave the authorization and consider that the airline is within the law. For this reason, we are preparing a controversy to be resolved in the courts,” he said.

Aviators argue that the Constitution requires that the crew be Mexican. AFP/Archive

THE VOICE OF THE EXPERT

AFAC agreement violates the Constitution

Alberto Olson, pilot.

According to Captain Alberto Olson, there are several articles of the Constitution and international conventions that are violated by the authorization of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) for foreign pilots to operate aircraft in the country.

First, the Chicago Convention, which applies to the case of leased aircraft, whether wet or dry, the most important thing is the agreement entered into by the States to determine operational responsibility. It is important to know that Mexico and Malta have not entered into any bilateral agreement of any nature.

Second, article 45 of the Civil Aviation Law. In the case of aircraft with Mexican or foreign registration, which are leased, exchanged, chartered or under any legal figure, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) will promote before the corresponding bodies the conclusion of treaties with foreign governments, with the purpose of transferring or accepting, in whole or in part, the functions and obligations that the State of registry has with respect to said aircraft.

“It should be clarified that If Viva Aerobus leases aircraft, the operational responsibility will fall on the aircraft, that is: maintenance and monitoring of airworthiness, etc. It does not contemplate the hiring of foreign crews to operate Mexican services, that is, from a Mexican operator, so national concessionaires or permit holders, as determined by the Chicago Convention, must comply with the provisions of the legal framework related to the nationality of the operator, which, although it may be different from the aircraft , does not create a condition of exceptionality with respect to the crews to operate Mexican services, which must be Mexican by birth,” said Alberto Olson.

It also mentions Articles 32, 30 and 31 of the Constitution.

“Although we have seen the wet leasing concept pass as something common, and not have biased information, it is extremely important to identify that what the authority (AFAC) is doing violates and harms the laws by which we are governed, in addition to opening a door which will be very difficult to close,” he added.

According to the captain, An aircraft provision contract does not cancel the service operator’s obligations to guarantee that the Mexican State exercises its jurisdiction over the events and acts that occur during the flight.

It is the obligation of the State to guarantee labor activity and have Mexican crews in the provision of Mexican services.

“Viva Aerobus aircraft may have a registration different from the nationality of the operator of the air services; “But he must comply with the operational and labor obligations set out in the corresponding law,” he added.