Suara.com – The general chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, spoke about the status of President Joko Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is increasingly being said to be a cadre.

Airlangga admitted that he would announce Gibran’s joining in the near future. There would be a right time to announce it.

“Just wait, we are patient, patient,” said Airlangga, at the Golkar Party DPP office, Slipi, West Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

However, Airlangga did not elaborate on Gibran’s status in the party with the banyan tree logo.

Previously, the Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan, Hasto Kristiyanto, stated that Gibran Rakabuming Raka was no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan extended family.

Hasto also stated that Gibran had become part of the Golkar Party after being nominated as a vice presidential candidate to accompany presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.

“We have received a call from the General Chair of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, that Mas Gibran has been ‘yellowed’, made Golkar, so automatically Gibran, because he is nominating with Prabowo, is no longer part of the PDIP family,” said Hasto, on Sunday (5/11/2023) yesterday.

Based on the constitution, continued Hasto, presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates are promoted by political parties (parpol) or a combination of political parties.

Meanwhile, PDI Perjuangan, PPP, Hanura and Perindo have endorsed Ganjar-Mahfud MD.

So based on the Political Party Law, a person cannot be promoted by a different political party because this could result in someone’s death if they have multiple Member Cards (KTA).