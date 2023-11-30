Suara.com – Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Steering Committee, Airlangga Hartarto gathered the deputy chairmen of the TKN Steering Committee for a meeting, Thursday (30/11/2023) evening.

The meeting was held at the Golkar Party DPP office, Slipi, West Jakarta. Monitoring Suara.comAirlangga and a number of deputy chairs of the TKN steering committee were present.

Airlangga said the meeting would discuss a number of strategic issues. This meeting was held in preparation for the national working meeting or National Working Meeting, next Friday

“Discuss strategic issues that need to be addressed tomorrow at the national working meeting with TKN,” said Airlangga.

The General Chair of the PAN party, Zulkifli Hasan, attended the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Steering Committee meeting at the Golkar DPP, Jakarta, Thursday (30/11/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Novian)

Meanwhile, continued Airlangga, the National Working Meeting was held at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta. Meeting participants will involve TKN and the Regional Campaign Team (TKD).

“All TKD are involved. TKD, TKN, yes,” he said.

According to Suara.com’s observations until this news was written, those present included TKN Chair Rosan Roeslani and a number of deputy chairmen of the steering committee, such as Hasim Djojohadikusumo, Agus Jabo Priyono, Ahmad Rida Sabana, Anis Matta, and Zulkifli Hasan.

Also present were the Vice Chairman of the Gelora Party, Fahri Hamzah, and the Secretary General of PAN, Edy Soeparno.