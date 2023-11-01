A few years ago the EU took out the calculator to examine maritime transport in a key aspect: its environmental footprint. His conclusion was resounding. In 2018 alone, the sector emitted almost 1.1 billion tons of CO2 on a global scale and was responsible for 2.9% of emissions of human origin. The balance is so overwhelming that, he assured, if nothing stopped them they would increase by 130% in just half a century and would undermine the Paris Agreement. Operators and industry know it. And hence they are looking for formulas that allow goods to cross the oceans with a smaller polluting footprint.

The latest in that race is an old acquaintance from the aviation and aerospace sector, Airbus. And she has decided to bet on e-methanol and the wind boost.

Renewing its maritime muscle. That is the announcement that Airbus has just released. The company wants to “modernize” the transatlantic fleet it uses to transport aircraft parts between Europe and the United States and has decided to do so by incorporating three new roll-on/roll-off vessels, designed to move cargo on wheels. Airbus has already commissioned the French company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) to build, acquire and operate new “high-performance” and “low-consumption” ships that will enter service in the short term: from 2026.

In the statement in which he announces his decision, he speaks, to be more precise, of three cargo ships that will be dedicated to transporting Airbus aircraft components across the Atlantic, between Saint-Nazaire, in France, and Mobile, in Alabama, USA.

And what will those ships be like? Airbusy LDA do not provide too many details about the boats, of which they do not specify, for example, dimensions or power. What they do advance, and in a notable way, is that they will allow them to reduce their emissions. And that is probably the most relevant aspect of the announcement, because it shows the aerospace company’s commitment to two sustainable alternatives for maritime traffic: e-methanol and “wind-assisted propulsion.”

“Registered in France, each vessel will be powered by a combination of six Flettner rotors and two dual-fuel engines. The engines will run on marine diesel oil and e-methanol. The percentage of the latter in the mix is ​​expected to grow over time, which will mean a greater reduction in emissions,” details the aerospace company. And to make your approach clear, remember that e-methanol is produced with a combination of green hydrogen and captured CO2.

What are Flettner rotors? Tall, rotating cylinders that basically rely on the Magnus effect. As detailed by the specialized firm Wärstsilä, the Flettner rotor is a vertical “chimney” that rotates around its axis using a motor. “As the wind passes through the rotating cylinder, a high pressure is formed on one side with a corresponding low pressure area on the opposite side. This pressure difference generates a lift force perpendicular to the direction of the wind. There is also a drag force,” adds the company.

Both Airbus and LDA have shared an infographic in which you can see a cargo ship equipped with six characteristic elongated cylinders. “The Flettner rotors generate lift at right angles to the wind, moving the ship forward,” Airbus emphasizes. “A computer program will optimize the ships’ path across the Atlantic, maximizing wind propulsion and avoiding drag caused by adverse ocean conditions. “.









Objective: less CO2. This is stated by the manufacturer, which has set the goal that its Atlantic fleet will reach 2030 with significantly lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions than it managed in 2023. How much? Your goal is to cut them in half. And that as a first step, before marking “even greater reductions over the next decade.” Airbus has even left some hints of what strategy its fleet will follow.

And how do you want to do it? The company has three chartered vessels that are responsible for plying its two maritime routes. In Mediterranean waters it has the Ciudad de Cádiz, which makes calls at the facilities of suppliers in Tunisia, Naples, Porto and Saint-Nazaire. Two other ships, the Ville de Bordeaux and City of Hamburg, are responsible for crossing the Atlantic. As the fleet renews, the Ciudad de Cádiz will be withdrawn from service so that first the City of Hamburg and later the Ville de Bordeaux can relocate to the Mediterranean. The latter will continue to operate in southern Europe with an emissions reduction system.

“Annual CO2 emissions per ship on the transatlantic voyage are expected to decrease from the current 41,000 t for the Ville de Bordeaux and 27,000 t for the City of Hamburg, to 11,000 t in 2030 and just 5,000 t each in 2040 for the “Three new ships,” he added. “This significant reduction would be achieved by increasing the percentage of e-methanol in the dual propulsion of the new ships as more fuel becomes available.”

Do we know anything more about the ships? Yes. Airbus and LDA have left some more touches. Each new liner will have the capacity to carry 60 12.2-meter containers and six single-aisle aircraft sub-assemblies, including wings, fuselage, engine pylons or horizontal and vertical tail units. It represents an increase in capacity with respect to the three or four subsets of the current ships and, comments LDA, responds to Airbus’ ambition to increase the production rate of the A320 family to 75 aircraft per month by 2026.

Cover image: Airbus

