Airbnb, a quarterly with record revenues and profits

The latest quarterly for the short-term rental giant Airbnb was record-breaking for both revenues and profits. Of course, the high season acted as a driving force and revenues shot up by 18% to 3,397 million dollars and profits rose by 31% to 1,605 million dollars. In addition, thanks to extraordinary tax credits, the result multiplied, reaching 4,374 million dollars. In short, many lights even if the legal restrictions (among other things the ban on managing rental buildings on the platform and the obligation to have people to manage guests) started in New York and are starting to emerge in many countries (Italy with the increase in VAT on short-term rentals, for example) cause some concern. So far, however, the new law has not been noticed by the short-term rental giant.

Airbnb, concerns expressed to shareholders

The company told shareholders that “In September 2023, Local Law 18 went into effect in New York City, effectively banning short-term rentals. We believe the city’s short-term rental rules are a blow to the tourism economy and to the thousands of New Yorkers and small suburban businesses who rely on home-sharing and tourism dollars to get to end of month. But before September, New York City accounted for about 1% of Airbnb’s global revenue.”

What is certain is that 80% of the 200 main markets have already or are setting some limits of this kind and if this trend continues, business could be seriously affected. For now we can enjoy the results. Active listings grew 19% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. In Q3 alone, Airbnb hosts brought in more than $19 billion. “We will continue to raise awareness about hosting, making it easier to get started and improving the overall experience for hosts.”

Airbnb, the next improvements to the platform

There are three improvements that Air BnB, which did not wish to mention, will bring to its service. But among these should be a more transparent pricing platform, less cleaning costs, longer and cheaper rentals and more reliable search. North Korea, Brazil and Germany are the three countries where Compani will invest as it still has little presence. The travel situation after the pandemic is recovering strongly, especially on the Chinese market which has grown by 100%. In the last three months of the current year, customers who traveled almost 5000 km grew by 18% compared to 2022. The company also said, “Rooms booked in high-density urban areas represented 49% of our booked room nights in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 48% in the third quarter of 2022, but still below the 58% in the third quarter. quarter of 2019.” These latest results have influenced even the 9 months were also record-breaking.

Revenues increased by 18.5%, to 7,699 million dollars, while profit more than tripled to 5,141 million. Despite this, analysts have remained cautious also because the fourth quarter should close with a moderate trend and also because “macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts could influence travel demand”. In short, great success but also moderate concern for the regulations that are coming into force or have already come into force and the two wars where, unfortunately, there is no prospect of peace in the short term.

Subscribe to the newsletter