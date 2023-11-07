We have more and more appliances in our kitchen, but unfortunately less time to cook, so we must use the most efficient, optimal and cheap appliances as the best option.

That is why the OCU has set to work, to cook a series of foods in an air fryer, a common oven and on the hob itself in a pot, to determine which is the best option taking into account the cost. of electricity.

To do this, they cooked a roast chicken, frozen French fries, a basic sponge cake and a roast potato in various types of home appliances having a clear winner in the end.

There are surprising results and although some are cheaper in energy costs, they are not recommended.

They started with roast chicken

They started with the roast chicken of around 1.3 kilos, and although the pressure cooker was the fastest and most economical way to cook it, it did not obtain that characteristic crispy skin.

Instead, the fryer cooked a perfect roast chicken and on top of that it only required nine euro cents in energy expenditure of electricity.

In this first test they consider that the cheapest is the pressure cooker, but if you want to get a crispy chicken you should use the pressure cooker. air fryeralthough it is a little more expensive in energy costs than the pressure cooker.

Go for the potatoes

The next food was French fries, specifically, two portions of potatoes in the fryer cost only five euro cents in energy costs, but in an oven unfortunately the cost is up to three times more.

Of course, they point out that the drawback of the fryer is its capacity, so if you are going to cook a large set of potatoes you will have to put the fryer on two or three timesand it is no longer so profitable.

In any case, they conclude that the cheapest is the fryer.

Simple cake

Then they moved on to the simple cake, pointing out that the fryer offers good results at the lowest cost of only four euro cents and in half the time of the oven, the problem being that since the fryer has a lot of limited space, they had to make a smaller cake. .

Thus they conclude that the cheapest in the air fryer, but the best result is the oven, especially for large cakesbut cooking in the oven costs up to triple the price in energy costs.

And the roast potatoes

Finally they finished with the roast potatoes, and the microwave only needed eight minutes to prepare a good potato, costing only two euro cents of energybut not getting the classic crispy skin that can be obtained with an oven, but which takes much longer.

They comment that the fryer took half the time and consumed 1/3 of the electricity cost, but still has the problem of space.

They conclude that the cheapest is the microwave, but that the best result is with the air fryer.

In the end they finish after cooking these four foods that the air fryer is the cheapest option, but only if you plan to cook small quantities.

If in the end you have to use the fryer two or three times to be able to cook the desired quantities of food, it will end up being more profitable to put the oven or the typical pressure cooker on the ceramic hob.