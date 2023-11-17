Suara.com – Director of Law Enforcement and Legal Advocacy at TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Ifdhal Kasim, said Aiman ​​Witjaksono’s statement regarding accusations that the National Police institution was not neutral in the 2024 Election was not fake news or a hoax, let alone hate speech.

According to him, what Aiman ​​conveyed was a concern for law enforcement today. Aiman ​​is the team from Ganjar-Mahfud.

“We from the Legal Team feel very concerned about the law enforcement situation like this and therefore we want to convey this concern. Firstly, what Brother Aiman ​​said is still within the corridor of expressing an opinion guaranteed by the constitution,” said Ifdhal at the Ganjar-Mahfud Media Center , Central Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023).

Aiman ​​said he is a person with a journalistic background, so he understands what can be conveyed or not to the public.

“With this responsibility, it is clear that Brother Aiman ​​is not interested in spreading false news or hoaxes, let alone carrying out hate speech, Brother Aiman ​​is not interested in spreading false news or hoaxes, let alone hate speech,” he said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that what Aiman ​​said was actually a criticism, rather than resulting in a report.

“The information conveyed by Brother Aiman, which is based on the results of the investigation, should be seen as part of the criticism to ensure that the presidential election runs fairly and with integrity in accordance with the Election Law,” he said.

According to him, because we have now entered the election period, it is the responsibility of all parties, including law enforcement officials, to ensure that this democratic party runs honestly, openly, fairly and democratically.

“In this context, we want to remind the police not to be dragged into the current political contestation,” he concluded.

Aiman ​​Policed

Previously, a group of people on behalf of the Election Guard Youth Front and the Alliance of Civil Society Elements for Democracy reported Aiman ​​to Polda Metro Jaya. Aiman ​​was reported on suspicion of spreading fake news or hoaxes and hate speech.

Spokesperson for the Alliance of Civil Society Elements for Democracy, Fikri, said that his report had been received and registered with Number: LP/B/6813/XI/2023/SPKT/POLDA METRO JAYA dated 13 November 2023. In Aiman’s report he was charged under Article 28 Paragraph 2 Juncto Article 45 A Paragraph 2 of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions or ITE and/or Article 14 and/or Article 15 of Law Number 1 of 1946 concerning Criminal Law Regulations.

Fikri then explained that the reported material for spreading hoaxes and hate speech was related to Aiman’s statement accusing members of the National Police who were ordered by their superiors to help win the presidential candidate (capres) and vice presidential candidate (cawapres) Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“We then consider that Aiman ​​Witjaksono’s statement is not based on concrete and valid data. So we report Aiman’s brother to the Regional Police because we think that Aiman’s brother is spreading hatred and alleged hoaxes,” said Fikri at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Monday (13/11/ 2023).

According to Fikri, Aiman’s statement has harmed the police and the community. Apart from being considered, it can also cause commotion.

“So, in the future, our democracy will be flawed, and it will also be crippled when its travel events are always rumored to be filled with hoaxes and the spread of hatred,” he said.

To strengthen his report, Fikri claims to have included several pieces of evidence. One of them is a video containing Aiman’s statement regarding the material in question.