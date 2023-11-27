World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1st: a disease that has killed over 25 million people worldwide since 1981. The Day is a fundamental opportunity to express solidarity with people affected by this syndrome, commemorate those who have lost their lives, raise awareness of the risks of epidemics and reflect on the importance of knowing how to capitalize on what has been discovered and learned from previous experiences: as also demonstrated from the Covid-19 pandemic, the synergistic commitment between public and private health actors, the accurate epidemiological analysis and the open discussion between experts make it possible to implement appropriate prevention, prophylaxis, diagnosis and treatment measures, to address the challenges of the present and future and be able to protect everyone’s health at 360°. These are the central themes of the Ecm residential conference ‘Medicine at 360°: appropriateness, interdisciplinarity, accessibility’, promoted and organized by Artemisia Academy, an organization of the Artemisia Foundation, together with Sapienza University of Rome, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry – Third Mission.

The event, which sees the involvement of leading exponents of the scientific and academic world and the scientific recognition of Iismas – International Institute of Medical Anthropological and Social Sciences – will be held on Friday 1 December, from 4 pm, at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome , Aula Pietro Valdoni – IV Surgical Clinic – Viale del Policlinico, 155.