Aid to public transport was a temporary measure, but it is planned to continue with us for another year. Raquel Sánchez, the acting Minister of Transport, announced today that the idea is to “maintain the reduction in the price of transport passes in 2024 and later convert this measure into a structural one for certain groups.”

Aid also in 2024. The objective remains the same: reduce dependence on private transport and reduce polluting emissions. Two ideas that fit with the promotion of public transport but that for the moment have not had the expected impact.

And boosting transportation in less populated areas. In addition to announcing the intention to maintain this aid for public transport, the acting minister explained that they want to “promote the offer in areas with lower populations, such as on-demand services, shared transport or dynamic routes.”

It was in September 2022 when the Government decided to apply free services for Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia trains. A measure that has been maintained during 2023 and now the intention to maintain it for next year has been announced, in case the PSOE finally obtains the necessary support.

A total of 13 billion euros of NextGenerationEU funds have been allocated to promote sustainable mobility. Among the notable measures is a plan of 7.1 billion euros to boost the Commuter Plan in Madrid.

Dubious effectiveness. Although the impact has not been reflected yet. A study published by EsadeEcPol shows that the use of private cars in Madrid did not reduce at all. From this economic studies center they recommend “prioritizing investment in points where a substantial improvement in access and frequency can be achieved at a reasonable cost.”

That is to say, it is not just a question of prices, but of accessibility and good services in sparsely populated areas. A recommendation that Raquel Sánchez’s team seems to have taken note of. We will see if it is stopped effectively.

Los data from the ministry itself They do talk about an increase in the use of Renfe trains: medium-distance trips have increased by 40% and Cercanías trips by 25%.

