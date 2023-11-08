loading…

Media aid convoy becomes target of attack in Gaza City. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian aid convoy was the target of an attack in Gaza City .

“Two trucks were damaged and a driver was slightly injured when the ICRC convoy, which was carrying life-saving medical supplies to health facilities including the Al Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, was engulfed in flames,” the medical NGO was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

The ICRC said it was deeply concerned by the incident and reminded the conflicting parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to respect and protect humanitarian workers at all times.

The statement did not mention the source of the attack on the convoy consisting of five trucks and two ICRC vehicles.

The ICRC said after the incident, the convoy changed its route to reach al-Shifa Hospital, where it was delivering medical supplies.

The convoy then accompanied six ambulances carrying critically injured patients to the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt.

“Such conditions cannot be carried out by humanitarian personnel,” said William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in the Gaza Strip.

“Ensuring that essential aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law,” he added.

The ICRC, a neutral organization based in Geneva, has been escorting patients and transporting freed captives out of the Gaza Strip.