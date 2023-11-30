Artificial intelligence can help predict suicide risk factors in adolescents. This is what emerges from a study by the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence and the university of the Tuscan capital, published in ‘Science Progress’, which identified two new predictive factors of suicide risk in children under 12, highlighting that the use of Artificial intelligence can support doctors in assessing suicide risk. This is a first multidisciplinary study, which paves the way for possible new uses of artificial intelligence to support a delicate discipline such as neuropsychiatry. The study was conducted by doctors and engineers: the Meyer Child and Adolescent Psychiatry team was involved, led by Tiziana Pisano within the Neuroscience Center of Excellence directed by Renzo Guerrini, together with colleagues from the T3Ddy joint laboratory – for which Monica Carfagni for the University of Florence and the engineer Kathleen McGreevy for Meyer are responsible – and to Giovanni Castellini, associate professor of Psychiatry at the University of Florence.

The retrospective observational study – reports a note – analyzed the data relating to 237 patients hospitalized at Meyer for suicidal behavior and thoughts from 2016 to 2020. Objective: to identify, in retrospect, what were the first ‘indicators’, the predictive factors, of suicidal risk in these patients. For each of them, epidemiological and psychopathological data were collected and they were divided into two groups: those who had shown actual suicidal intent (with a high potential risk for physical health), and those who had instead shown suicidal ideation. less structured. Here artificial intelligence and statistics entered the field: the data were organized and analyzed with mathematical and statistical models (‘neural network method’, ‘random forest’ and ‘Pearson chi-square test’).

The result highlighted two new factors statistically correlated with an increased risk of suicidal behavior in children under 12: a previous diagnosis of oppositional defiant disorder and a previous diagnosis of intermittent explosive disorder. Not only that: the study highlighted that the so-called ‘suicidal behavior’ (that in which the patient does not show real suicidal ideation, but launches a request for help through this behavior) is an important risk factor and up to now underestimated.

The predictive model developed by the Meyer-Unifi tandem could therefore be an additional tool for early identification of ‘warning signs’ in young and very young people, even in those cases previously considered to be at low risk. And since, as the WHO also reminds us – the note continues – suicidal behaviors show a progression (i.e. it is more likely that the suicide will be completed if there have already been previous behaviors or self-harming attempts) this tool could be a useful support to set in motion preventive actions and early therapeutic interventions.

“This first study is very promising because it makes us think that artificial intelligence could prove to be an additional tool to complement the clinical evaluation of patients, which obviously can never be replaced”, explains Tiziana Pisano. “Having new tools to early assess the risks for the neuropsychiatric health of adolescents and children is fundamental and we know that suicide, among the very young, is a public emergency: the data we have analyzed show that the rate of hospitalization for and suicidal thoughts between 2016 and 2020 went from 27.69 to 45.28% and unfortunately the trend is still increasing”.